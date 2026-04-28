The logo for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil has been shared

In less than five months, Resident Evil fans will have yet another treat to look forward to, as Zach Cregger's adaptation will be making its debut in cinemas around the world. While we're yet to see a trailer for the flick to get a deep and clear look of what to expect from the movie, a website has been activated for the film, which suggests more information is close on the horizon.

But adding to this, the website even gives a first look at the logo for the movie, which certainly has a hostile design to it. You can see this below.

It should be said that the first trailer will likely be published to the public very, very soon, as it was shared with audiences at CinemaCon earlier this month. According to reports, it painted a very terrifying picture, suggesting that the Weapons and Barbarian director is back to doing what he does best; scaring the socks off his fans.

We also know that this film has been made with a blank cheque and that while it will feature iconic locations and be faithful in its own right, it will not revolve around fan-favourite characters, as Cregger intends to avoid being crucified by the fans of Capcom's game series.