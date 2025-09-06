Zach Cregger promises faithful Resident Evil adaptation

Zach Cregger, the director known for Barbarian and Weapons, is taking on Resident Evil. What makes this extra wild is that Cregger has never actually seen any of the previous Resident Evil films - but that's not stopping him. In a recent interview on the Double Toasted podcast, Cregger confirmed that he is deeply involved in developing his own version of Capcom's iconic horror series.

"All I can say is that it is true to the experience of the games, and takes place in the world of the games... And what that means is, it follows one protagonist from point A to point B as they just descend deeper and deeper and deeper into hell... I've played many thousands and thousands of hours of Resident Evil, and I just feel like I know how that pacing can go... I've never seen a Resident Evil movie, and so, you know, I imagine that if there are people out there that are just rabid fans of the movie franchise, they're probably not really prepared for what I'm going to be doing. But I think the people that are fans of the games are probably going to be stoked."

It's impressive - and maybe even refreshing - that Cregger hasn't seen any of the previous films, which means he won't be influenced by them while crafting his own vision. With Weapons surpassing $200 million at the box office, he's already proven he knows how to deliver something bold and unexpected. Now, his sights are set on one of gaming's most beloved horror franchises.