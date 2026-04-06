Zach Cregger is preparing to be crucified by Resident Evil fans should his film deviate from the game's lore

There are a fair few eyes on director Zach Cregger's take on Resident Evil, not because we're unfamiliar with Resident Evil on the big screen, but rather as there have been a ton of Resident Evil adaptations of incredibly varied quality. In fact, you could go as far as to say that the film could be simply good and be an above average Resident Evil film.

Still, as reviews for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie seem to be showing, there are additional pitfalls when it comes to adapting a video game, namely in how it reflects the source material and pays homage to the lore of the wider universe it exists within.

Cregger seems to be rather familiar with the weight of this expectation, as in an interview with The New York Times, he's mentioned that he is fully expecting to be 'crucified' by fans should his movie deviate too far from the lore established in the games. While the movie will be an original story set in the Resident Evil world without fan-favourite characters, it will seemingly still reflect the formula of the games, as Cregger adds the following.

"I love the idea of being pitted against a world that is hellbent on annihilating you. It just feels fun and I haven't seen a movie that offers that sort of experience."

Cregger also seems to have a passion for video games, so much so that when he watches a TV or film adaptation of a game, he thinks, "I'm like, 'Don't ruin this for me," so hopefully that means we're in store for an epic horror film when Resident Evil debuts in the future.