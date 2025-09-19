Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is "entirely original," won't feature fan-favourite character

Should adaptations always stick to the source material, or go off on their own? In video game adaptations especially, we've seen a variety of answers to this question, with varying degrees of success. Fallout doesn't follow the story of a Fallout game, while The Last of Us is so closely tied to the game's story you could just replay it and pretty much have the same experience.

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is ditching the game stories, while setting his film in the same world. "It's an entirely original story," Cregger told Entertainment Weekly. "When you watch it, you'll be like, 'This is very Zach.' It's just [that] it takes place in the Resident Evil world. I don't think fans of the games are gonna be bummed."

Cregger also doesn't want us to expect the likes of Leon Kennedy in the film. "I'm not gonna steal Leon and put him in an original story. I think that would be presumptuous. But I respect the games enough where I'm gonna like tell a Resident Evil story in the Resident Evil canon that still leaves everything they love intact from the games, you know what I mean?"

Cregger's Resident Evil adaptation will still have a lot of people excited, even if it's not bringing the game's stories to life. Following horror hits Weapons and Barbarian, Zach Cregger is one of the most talked-about directors in Hollywood right now, and all eyes are on his next big project.