Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is already scaring audiences with its first trailer

If you didn't know, CinemaCon is currently taking place. That means you can expect a lot of movie news hitting your feed over the next few days, and for attendees, you're going to see a lot of unseen footage and trailers ahead of their official release. It's a bit unfortunate we don't have the Resident Evil trailer to show you right now, but we do have word of people's reactions from seeing it at CinemaCon during Sony's presentation.

The horror movie is already scaring people, it seems, and from Variety we have a rundown of what happens in the trailer. The film's star, Weapons and Euphoria actor Austin Abrams, opens the trailer, looking for a phone. He calls his girlfriend from an abandoned house, saying they never speak again. We see plenty of zombies in the rest of the trailer, and at the end Abrams is running through a street as zombies chase him above on rooftops. Their bodies splat against the ground as they look for a fresh meal.

From the trailer, it seems we already have our Resident Evil in the abandoned house. It might sound a bit generic zombie movie to just have hordes chasing our protagonist through an abandoned city, but we'll wait until we've seen the trailer ourselves to decide on how Cregger's adaptation is shaping up.

The new Resident Evil movie arrives on the 18th of September, so the official trailer should drop fairly soon, giving us our first tease at more zombie-filled horror.