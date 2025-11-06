First set photos reveal snowy Raccoon City in Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie

We're still around a year away from Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie, but already we're seeing set photos revealed from the horror game adaptation. It seems that winter will have set in by the time we get to Cregger's movie, as Raccoon City appears to be coated in a blanket of snow.

Prague has been transformed into Raccoon City for the movie, and as per the photos from Residence of Evil, large-scale action sequences are being filmed on location. Gunfire, explosions, and stunt driving are reported to have been seen on set, too, so perhaps we'll see a bit more action in this movie than some fans might have first expected.

Resident Evil is a series that has often blended action and horror, and while Cregger might be coming fresh off his pure horror hit Weapons, it seems he's not going to shy away from showing both sides of Resident Evil's coin. Here's hoping we're still in for some scares when the film releases next year.