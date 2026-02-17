Zach Cregger handed "the carte blanche" to make his Resident Evil movie

While we are seeing more and more video game adaptations on the big screen, Resident Evil is one franchise that is no stranger to the theatrical world. There are a bunch of live-action films, many that starred Milla Jovovich but even many beyond too, plus live-action TV series and a boatload of animated adaptations as well. Resident Evil fans have always been treated to adaptations, but perhaps none of these are quite as exciting as the upcoming next one.

We say this as horror mastermind Zach Cregger is taking a stab at Capcom's famous horror franchise. The Weapons and Barbarian director is helming a new film and it's one that will seemingly be given financial backing like none before it.

This was confirmed in a Deadline interview with Constantin Film CEO Oliver Berben, who chatted briefly about Cregger's Resident Evil film and how the director has been given "the carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to do with that IP."

Berben adds: "With Resident Evil, we have had an incredible journey with one of the most successful international IPs of more than a billion dollars in box office for many years and now we are creating something new, not just a new story idea, but to allow a new generation to take the IP into their own hands and form something different."

This wasn't all that Berben had to say about Cregger and Resident Evil, as he also confirmed that the project won't be a 1:1 adaptation of one of the video games, as it's "far away from everything that is connected to Resident Evil, only because Zach Cregger has his own style."

Are you excited for Cregger's Resident Evil? It's worth remembering that next week, Resident Evil Requiem will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2.