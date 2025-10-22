KPop Demon Hunters merchandise planned with deal between Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro

HQ

Netflix is way behind in its plans to market and expand the world of KPop Demon Hunters, likely because the streamer didn't expect the animated film to blow up in the way that it did. It's now the platform's biggest film and it's also a global music charts titan, and because of this immense success, the time has come for Netflix to team up with Hasbro and Mattel to make an array of merchandise for the IP.

As per Variety, it's stated that a line of merchandise is on the way that spans toys, collectibles, plushies, games, and even role-playing products. The items will start arriving in spring early 2026, and yes this seems to be such a hot IP commodity that rivals and Hasbro are combining as "co-master" licensees for the project.

It's mentioned that the aim of this product range will be to "allow fans of all ages to drink up the characters, music and world of the film in new and fun ways."

Affirmation has already come that a sequel for the film is on its way too, meaning this deal will no doubt reach new heights when it's time to expand and grow the KPop Demon Hunters universe.

