K-Pop Demon Hunters is now the most successful Netflix movie of all times

Just yesterday, we reported that K-Pop Demon Hunters made Billboard history by becoming the first film in nearly 50 years to have three songs in the Billboard Top 5 at the same time.

But... the records don't stop there, because Netflix has now announced via Threads that an almost unbelievable record has been broken, as the film is now officially the most watched on the service of all time with 236 million views. It has thus surpassed the previous number one, the star-studded Red Notice (Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds) from 2021, which has 230.9 million views.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is also still incredibly popular, so the number is expected to grow significantly in the near future. Therefore, expect more remarkable milestones to be reached at a rapid pace.