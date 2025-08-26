K-Pop Demon Hunters makes Billboard history with 3 songs in top 5

HQ

It's actually quite a strange story. Sony created K-Pop Demon Hunters, but after the pandemic, cinema interest was uncertain, so they sold all rights to Netflix for $20 million as they didn't fully believe in the project. They didn't even include a clause regarding profit sharing if it would take off.

And it's safe to say that was a mistake. K-Pop Demon Hunters has quickly become Netflix's most successful film ever and one of their most successful productions overall. One can only imagine how Netflix executives are currently scrambling to develop a strategy for this phenomenon.

Now there is a new sign of its unprecedented success, as according to Billboard, the music-packed film has become the first in almost 50 years to achieve the feat of having three songs in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. The last time this happened was with the incredibly catchy and classic Saturday Night Fever from 1978, so the demon hunters are in good company, to say the least.

