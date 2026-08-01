Venom and Mary Jane Watson to headline two new Marvel comic series this autumn

HQ

If you are up to date with many of Marvel's recent comic book stories and events, you might be familiar with the fact the current host of Venom is Mary Jane Watson. Yep, the symbiote has joined forces with Peter Parker's long-time partner for the latest run of comics, but this connection will soon be coming to an end and will see the pair heading their separate ways.

But it won't be the end of their stories, as has been confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Marvel Comics had news to share in the form of two new comic runs being planned for this autumn, one for Venom and another for Mary Jane Watson.

The former will reunite the symbiote with Eddie Brock for a series known as just Venom again. It will be commencing on October 14 with its first issue due on that date, with Charles Soule attached as the writer and Davide Paratore as the artist. As for the synopsis, expect the following.

"They are Venom! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited — and it feels so good! After years apart, once again they are Venom, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be... and he's not going to let any other super hero say otherwise!"

This is an ad:

As for the latter, this is dubbed Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane, and it'll see MJ starting her own production company called Watson Productions. It will spin-out from the stories in Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger and Queen in Black, and will see how MJ adapts when Chameleon threatens her new role as a producer. The first issue will arrive on November 4, with Ashley Allen as the writer and Phil Noto as the artist. The synopsis can be seen below.

"You're now invited to the grand opening of Watson Productions! Spinning out of Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger and Queen in Black comes an all-new adventure for one of the most beloved characters in Spider-Man's world. Mary Jane Watson—model, actress, hero—is taking on a new role: producer! But when Chameleon sets his sights on sabotage, Mary Jane will need to use every tool in her arsenal—including a top secret gift from Venom—to come out on top."

This is an ad: