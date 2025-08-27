KPop Demon Hunters sequel officially going ahead at Netflix

HQ

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are moving ahead with a sequel to the animated smash hit KPop Demon Hunters. After it was revealed recently that the film was Netflix's most-watched movie ever, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see the streamer look to capitalise on that success.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel so long as deal talks between Sony and Netflix go well. The pairing has apparently gone quite smoothly so far, but some insiders worry whether Sony will believe it has given away the keys to the kingdom by allowing Netflix to release such a successful movie.

It's unlikely that could tarnish a successful relationship, and Sony still stands to make a strong profit from a sequel and the original movie according to THR. An Oscars campaign is also apparently set for KPop Demon Hunters, which again shows the power of this film's popularity.

Going from just another Netflix release to the most-popular film on the platform, KPop Demon Hunters shocked the world as it continued to grow in popularity in its 5th and 6th weeks on Netflix. A sequel therefore seems a no-brainer at this point, but considering the effort Sony Pictures Animation puts into feature films, we doubt we'll see it for a few years.