Magik and Juggernaut hold off a demonic invasion in new comic book series X-Orcists

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If you enjoy magical and fantastical adventures in the world of Marvel, then you'll no doubt be intrigued by the all new comic book run from the creators of the Magik (2025) and the Magik & Colossus (2026) stories.

Naturally, this sees Illyana "Magik" Rasputin back in the leading role, but she's joined by Juggernaut and Madelyne Pryor, all as the three make up a new X-Team called X-Orcists and are tasked with defending the world from a demonic threat that has launched a complete invasion.

We're told this story will be a continuation of what came prior as it will see Magik reaping the consequences of her former reign as a demonic leader, and likewise it'll see the group facing off against "a major X-Men super villain whose return could unravel mutant magic forever."

As for the official synopsis, we're told: "When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, Magik and Juggernaut of the X-Men team up with Madelyne Pryor, the Queen of Limbo, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they've ever seen before, and they're going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage."

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Written by Ashley Allen and with art from German Peralta and a cover from Ben Harvey, X-Orcists will debut with its first issue on November 18, with the wider series spanning five total issues. You can see the cover art below.