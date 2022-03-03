Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Sloyd on how AI is helping developers create 3D graphics and assets
AI is the hottest topic this year and at Gamelab Barcelona 2023 we caught up with Sloyd's CEO Andreas Edesberg to learn more about their tool, its different uses and possibilities, and what AI could mean to indie developers in the longer run.