Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III

How does technology influence storytelling? This is the question the co-protagonists of this talk at the Cannes Film Festival answered from different angles, as the Japanese video game creator is about to release Dead Stranding 2 and with the German moviemaker ready to premiere Amrum. Here's the third third of the panel from Gamereactor's exclusive POV.

Audio transcription

"Yes, that's the most important part. It takes, after we scan it, it takes about 9 months to get delivered.
We create the rig, and then only after that we do performance capture or ADR, and then we try to kind of do handmade to make it more accurate and look as accurate as possible to the actor.
But I think AI would come in and would help us in that technology. And of course, like the muscle simulation, already it's AI blended as well."

"But we can't do this without the help of the actors.
In the past games, we created the actors from scratch, like the pixel game era, and it became 3D, or it became animation-like, and we tried to make it as real as possible.
But this level of technology, you cannot make it handmade. You have to really, all this wrinkle that the actors have, or the skin texture, is actually how they age is important to implement in the game, so that's how we use technology."

"It's not just the facial expression, the acting, the voice, their movement, it's all from them. And we could create from scratch, yes, but it will not look as a character for these actors if we do it by hand.
Fati, do you recall how much time you spent on the studio working on the captation of your character?
I remember it went very fast. It was like going to a doctor, but he's just controlling you, and after 15 minutes, he's like, yeah, go. Show me your arms, show me your arms. Show me your head, show me your head. Show me your eyes, show me your eyes. Okay, you're healthy, go out."

"For Fati, he's a doll, so we didn't create a rig, remember? So I was thinking about that, because usually, like Nicholas or Guillermo, we took like three days just for scanning.
That's crazy.
Hideo just said that it's something that is not so different from what nowadays blockbusters do, the Marvel one, for instance. It's also something that we've seen in a more modest movie, I would say, but for very precise purposes, like, for instance, the aging of Brad Pitt in Benjamin Button, the David Fincher movie. Is it the technology that attracts you at some point? Would you consider using it?
Of course. Everything that helps to make the story, helps to make the film. Every tool, if it's morally okay, I would use and try out. It's all about learning. I mean, I try to do different genres. Each time I come with a film, it's like, this film is very different than the one before."

"It's kind of like, because I want to explore, and if technology would help me to explore and get further, of course I would use it. It has to make sense, but I would not be afraid, or I would not have this kind of like, no, I do a dogma film here. I don't think like that. I think there are no limits.
I know that as Fatih has played in Death Stranding 2, you Hideo, as well, came to the set of Amrum, and you actually saw Fatih's work, and you saw the way he's not using that technology as well. What do you recall from this experience of coming to the set?
Well, last year, May, I think, Fatih told me that I have this scene that I want you to see, so I went to Amrum. And about Amrum, you don't need technology. It's about how you capture that real scenery is the key."

"That season and that time, and you kind of capture in a frame in a film, is more important, I thought, when I visited Amrum. And it was so beautiful. So if you see the movie, it's so beautiful, you should see it.
Thank you. Would you play someday in one of Fatih's movies? Like being on the other side of the camera, you know?
Yeah, of course. Well, it depends on which role. If it's a battle, I want to do a battle one with the fist has like a teeth mark on it, you know?
Oh, Hideo, you're a lover, not a fighter."

"Well, thank you very much. Thank you for listening to this panel about technology and storytelling. Thank you, everyone. We won't have time to have Hideo to sign anything. Sorry, but we can actually take a picture of both of you on the stage, maybe.
Yeah, totally fine, he says."

