Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I

How does technology influence storytelling? This is the question the co-protagonists of this talk at the Cannes Film Festival answered from different angles, as the Japanese video game creator is about to release Dead Stranding 2 and with the German moviemaker ready to premiere Amrum. Here's the first third of the panel from Gamereactor's exclusive POV.