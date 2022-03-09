English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina

Kelsey Weekman from Yahoo was so kind as to join our David Caballero in Cannes for this brief chat to share different opinions and experiences in the festival so far.

Audio transcription

"Hi friends, as you can see by the background, I'm in Cannes for the 78th Film Festival and I'm here joined by Kelsey. Thank you so much for joining us.
Who is a newcomer, same as I am, but you're kind of a veteran compared to me because I arrived late yesterday and you arrived on Monday-ish."

"That's right, yeah.
So you're a veteran already.
Basically.
What can you tell me about your experience so far?
Well, tickets have been very hard to get, but the ones that I have gotten, I have just loved those movies."

"My favorite so far is Sound of Falling, this really incredible German movie about generational trauma.
It's just absolutely stunning.
And I really like Sirat, which was, I actually don't even want to say anything about it because it's so crazy.
You've got to see it."

"Okay, it's in competition both?
Yes, both in competition.
All right, I tried a couple of ones today, wasn't lucky at all.
The petite dernière, I'm looking forward to watching."

"I was at the press conference, beautiful cast and crew, beautiful story about emancipation and love and tolerance.
So very, very interesting.
I'm looking forward to watching that one.
What would you highlight as experience that you have here?
Perhaps waiting in line for Mission Impossible?
Waiting in line for Mission Impossible was amazing."

"For people who were there since 6 a.m., I'm really lucky that I got in, got to see the premiere, got to see Tom Cruise in person.
That was fantastic.
Can't do that anywhere else in the world.
It's amazing."

"All right.
Any other experience that you would like to share about, you know, what you enjoyed or hated these days?
I hate how hard it is to get a ticket.
I hate that."

"I hate when you miss something that people are talking about, you just got to let it pass you by.
That's really tough.
But I love it.
It's the most beautiful place in the world."

"Writing an article by the water is, like, the best thing anyone could ever do.
So I'm loving it.
And finally, now that I have you here and you've been so kind and nice to me, what sort of piece of advice would you give me to survive through Saturday and Sunday in Cannes?
Refresh the ticketing website as many times as you can."

"I'm doing that already.
Something that I don't know about?
You got to.
That's good karma.
You're building up your karma and eventually it will happen for you."

"Thank you so much.
Safe travels.
I'm looking forward to meeting you again next year.
Thank you.
Yeah."

"See you then."

Events

Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina

Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Chief of War - Official Teaser

Chief of War - Official Teaser
Caught Stealing - Official Trailer

Caught Stealing - Official Trailer
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball - Teaser Trailer

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball - Teaser Trailer
Platonic: Season 2 - Date Announcement

Platonic: Season 2 - Date Announcement
The Bear - Season 4 Official Trailer

The Bear - Season 4 Official Trailer
FUBAR: Season 2 - Official Trailer

FUBAR: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Zootropolis 2 - Teaser Trailer

Zootropolis 2 - Teaser Trailer
IT: Welcome to Derry - Official Teaser Trailer

IT: Welcome to Derry - Official Teaser Trailer
Jurassic World Rebirth - Trailer 2

Jurassic World Rebirth - Trailer 2
Alpha - Official Teaser Trailer

Alpha - Official Teaser Trailer
Predator: Killer of Killers - Official Trailer

Predator: Killer of Killers - Official Trailer
Jurassic World Rebirth - Alert Teaser

Jurassic World Rebirth - Alert Teaser
More

Trailers

More