Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina

Kelsey Weekman from Yahoo was so kind as to join our David Caballero in Cannes for this brief chat to share different opinions and experiences in the festival so far.
"Hi friends, as you can see by the background, I'm in Cannes for the 78th Film Festival and I'm here joined by Kelsey. Thank you so much for joining us.Who is a newcomer, same as I am, but you're kind of a veteran compared to me because I arrived late yesterday and you arrived on Monday-ish."
"That's right, yeah.So you're a veteran already.Basically.What can you tell me about your experience so far?Well, tickets have been very hard to get, but the ones that I have gotten, I have just loved those movies."
"My favorite so far is Sound of Falling, this really incredible German movie about generational trauma.It's just absolutely stunning.And I really like Sirat, which was, I actually don't even want to say anything about it because it's so crazy.You've got to see it."
"Okay, it's in competition both?Yes, both in competition.All right, I tried a couple of ones today, wasn't lucky at all.The petite dernière, I'm looking forward to watching."
"I was at the press conference, beautiful cast and crew, beautiful story about emancipation and love and tolerance.So very, very interesting.I'm looking forward to watching that one.What would you highlight as experience that you have here?Perhaps waiting in line for Mission Impossible?Waiting in line for Mission Impossible was amazing."
"For people who were there since 6 a.m., I'm really lucky that I got in, got to see the premiere, got to see Tom Cruise in person.That was fantastic.Can't do that anywhere else in the world.It's amazing."
"All right.Any other experience that you would like to share about, you know, what you enjoyed or hated these days?I hate how hard it is to get a ticket.I hate that."
"I hate when you miss something that people are talking about, you just got to let it pass you by.That's really tough.But I love it.It's the most beautiful place in the world."
"Writing an article by the water is, like, the best thing anyone could ever do.So I'm loving it.And finally, now that I have you here and you've been so kind and nice to me, what sort of piece of advice would you give me to survive through Saturday and Sunday in Cannes?Refresh the ticketing website as many times as you can."
"I'm doing that already.Something that I don't know about?You got to.That's good karma.You're building up your karma and eventually it will happen for you."
"Thank you so much.Safe travels.I'm looking forward to meeting you again next year.Thank you.Yeah."
"See you then."