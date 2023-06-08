Gamereactor at the 79th Festival de Cannes (2026)

We're once again on the field to cover the Cannes Film Festival, albeit with a slightly different approach to this edition. Here, our correspondent David Caballero shares all the deets.
"Hi friends, I just wanted to give you this little update.As you can see by the background, we are back in Cannes and we are super proud and happy to be back.This is our second year, this is the 79th edition of the Festival."
"The first one we did was last year and it took a while and it was very, as you know, it's very exclusive, very special.So to us at Gamereactor it's really nice to be back here.We got our badges in the morning and we took a little, a slightly different approach this year in terms of the content we're bringing back and the things we can do."
"So last year we attended at the first weekend and this year is the second weekend, it's the final days.The show closes tomorrow, so we're going to attend the closer ceremony at the Lumière Theatre at the Red Carpet.And both the industry side of things, which is called the Marché du Film, and the immersive competition, you know, immersive experiences, audiovisual experiences, both ended on Wednesday, the 20th of May."
"So that means there are two sides of the event we're not seeing this year.But at the same time we always want to look at the silver lining of things and it means we can attend more movies.I've watched La Bola Negra and I'm going to watch another movie today.And that was pretty difficult last year for a first year for an outlet."
"Both movies are in competition and I will bring you my reviews on both.I'm slightly shaken by La Bola Negra, you will know how very soon.And tomorrow as well we can take this slightly different approach to bring you another angle of the event we know and love.And you know, for all things Cannes, just stay tuned to Game Reaction."