We talk pioneering virtual reality and innovating with the technology with Odders Lab at Gamelab Nexus

We caught up with Odders Lab's Nuria Sierra Gallego to learn more about the studio's existing and current projects and how they are continuing to innovate in the VR space.
"Hi friends, I'm at the Polo Digital in Malaga for Gamelab Nexus, and we're here at the conference room, which is empty.We're here because you just had a panel talking about Odders Lab and how you guys make VR games nowadays."
"I remember catching up with you guys in Bilbao last year, so what can you tell us first and foremost about your panel and how you guys make VR games nowadays?Well, actually, I was talking about culture in Odders Lab because I'm people partner, so it's what I can talk about."
"What we do to take care of the employees, well, our values, how is the company.Which would you say are your key values at Odders Lab?Well, we move forward, we go together, and we are passionate."
"And speaking about VR games, last year you were introducing Less Meals XR Dance, if I remember correctly, and it was about to be released.So what would you say about the success of the game, the reception from the community, the reception from people who are into fitness, what can you tell me about the game?Actually, after the first month, we saw that Less Meals Dance was a good product, so we were doing some updates."
"And, well, we have right now Less Meals Dance, and our best product right now is Less Meals Body Combat.And we are working a lot in update and progress that product.We have some surprises in the future."
"With Less Meals as well, or you cannot tell me?Probably.Probably with Less Meals.Okay, so we have Body Combat, we have Dance, and I remember last year I told your workmate Jaime that you guys have to do rowing, you know, for the rowing machine."
"Is that the next one? Because I'm going to get a card.Well, I don't think so right now.I gave you the idea.It's difficult in VR and mixed reality, but well, who knows?How do you think, speaking about VR, how do you think this year is changing VR's shape?Because, you know, 2023 was a little bit slow, early 2024 as well, but now, you know, the tail end of 2024, we're getting, you know, more games, bigger games, Metro, Arizona Sunsign remake, the Quest 3S, so how do you feel about VR at others?Because that's what you do."
"Well, I think that the big point was the Quest 3S was an amazing product and was a really, really important point for us also, and I think the industry is going to move a lot after this improvement.And other than sports, are there other genres that you would like to work with that is not fitness and sports or you're completely focused on sports?No, no, of course."
"We want to do that people have great experience beyond the reality.So we don't want to only focus on fitness games, also in different games.Well, today we have a surprise.Today we have a new game that is Make It Stable."
"It's in, well, in Meta platform and it's for free, so you can try it.And it released today?Yes.And that's very good for Meta users because sometimes we need more games and we need games to be accessible, not all premium and very expensive."
"So what is the game about?Well, you have to make a tower, a high tower, and you have to put all the pieces one inside the other and to build a really, really big tower."
"Like Jenga but in reverse, like the other way around?Yes, and it's really funny.All right. Perfect.Thank you so much for your time, Nuria, and enjoy the rest of the show."
"Thank you so much."