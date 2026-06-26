The gap between X-Men '97's first and second seasons won't happen again

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Fans have had to wait quite a while for the second season of X-Men '97, which will debut on Disney+ as soon as next week. It's been over two years since the first season debuted, and while the reason hasn't been explicitly mentioned, it's likely this wait is attributed to the fact no firm production pipeline was put into practice ahead of debut, as Marvel first needed to gauge interest in the show and whether there was a desire for several seasons, and perhaps the firing of former showrunner Beau DeMayo too, for sexual misconduct allegations.

Once Season 1 arrived and proved to be hugely loved by fans, this pipeline was put into effect, and now we won't have to wait as long between seasons, at least according to producer Larry Houston that is.

Speaking to The Direct, Houston noted: "Luckily, the production problems won't occur again. There was a huge gap of time between [season] one and two. They've learned their lessons, so with [seasons] three and four, that won't happen again... That was a one-off."

We don't know when Season 3 will arrive, but a third round of episodes were greenlit alongside Season 2, so a reasonable guess would be sometime in 2027, a feat that would align with Marvel Studios streaming head Brad Winderbaum's former tease.

As for Season 2, with it kicking off in a few days, you can read our dedicated review here and also catch the full episode release schedule.