X-Men '97 creator fired by Marvel

X-Men '97 is looking to restore that classic nostalgia of the 90s cartoon series. Reintroducing us to characters like Cyclops, Rogue, and a Wolverine that doesn't take 20-odd years to finally wear a yellow suit.

The series comes from Beau DeMayo, a Marvel writer and producer who had also worked on Moon Knight and early drafts of the live-action Blade movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no reason has been given behind the firing of DeMayo, as he was suddenly let go, with the cast and crew behind the show being informed of his departure via email.

This doesn't bode well for the show, as DeMayo was a key figure in creating it. There were ideas thrown around about a potential third season by DeMayo in his writers' room, but it seems unlikely we're going to get that far with X-Men '97.