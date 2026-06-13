Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2

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When the first season of X-Men '97 arrived on Disney+ over two years ago, fans were treated to one of the finest seasons of animated television to date. The combination of the more retro-oriented art style, the authentic comic narrative arcs, and the more mature themes that made the show suit both younger fans but also older veteran audiences too, it all came together to make for truly unmissable TV. Needless to say, X-Men '97 has a rather high bar to live up to with its second season, and the big question now is whether it has managed to do so.

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For starters, let me make one thing very clear: X-Men '97 is still fantastic television. The collection of episodes I've been able to watch so far are all truly entertaining, wonderfully put together, emotional, and visual spectacles. The storylines aren't afraid to touch on more challenging topics and you always get the sense that no character is actually safe, with some key figures meeting their demise, as was the case in the first batch of episodes. The foundation Season 1 set is used to deliver a new round of episodes that simply impress, and it's obvious that the creatives involved in this project have a key vision they want to realise and they know how they want to get there too.

So yes, X-Men '97 continues to kick ass. Whether you're familiar with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, The Beast, Morph, Storm, the wider gang, or if you're still coming to terms with this larger team as they are steadily introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the way this series treats each character with grace and elegance, providing meaningful and interesting development, is a real highlight. And my favourite part of X-Men '97 is also how it shines a spotlight on some of the lesser known characters, including Jubilee and Cable again and even En Sabah Nur, the man before he became Apocalypse. The point is it's not all about Wolverine, Magneto, Professor X, and these other truly iconic names, and that's fine because every character feels like a crucial piece of the wider puzzle, an important and interesting tool to be used in the overarching narrative framework.

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That being said, comic book stories sometimes become a little too complex for their own good and at times I can't help but feel as though X-Men '97 slips up on these grounds as well. We saw it last season with the split of focus between the events on Earth and Charles Xavier's adventure as a sort of cosmic king, and now in this second season we have events split between three points in time. There's what's happening in the 90s, but also moments in the far future of the 40th century and also action 5,000 years ago in Ancient Egypt. It can feel like there's too much going on at once and with all the threads connecting with one another it's easy to lose track of the key and central story. Thankfully, the majority of the action does happen in the 90s, but some of the wonder of these other settings are lost by the series inherent desire to stretch itself too thin in places.

But all in all, we are talking about rather minor criticisms. For the most part, the return of X-Men '97 is a triumph, a great second batch of episodes that will keep you thoroughly entertained. In my eyes, despite the promising nature of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men '97 is the best Marvel Animation has offered to date and I hope we'll be treated to more episodes at a slightly faster rate going forward, as the thought of having to wait around 26 months for another season sounds truly tortuous.

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