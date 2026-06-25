Here is when each episode of X-Men '97: Season 2 will debut on Disney+

HQ

In less than a week, the hugely acclaimed animated series, X-Men '97, will return to Disney+ for its second season. Fans have had to wait a considerable amount of time for these new episodes, but the good news is that the wait will come to an end when the first episode arrives on July 1.

As for the full season, Season 2 of X-Men '97 will span nine episodes, and if you're wondering about the episode titles and when they will arrive, Marvel Animation has now shared precisely this information.

X-Men '97: Season 2 release schedule:



Days of Past Future - July 1

A Force to be Reckoned With - July 1

Rise of Apocalypse - Part 1 - July 1

Rise of Apocalypse - Part II - July 8

Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs - July 15

Danger.exe - July 22

Strange Land, Savage Heart - July 29

The Dead Man's Hand - August 5

Survival of the Fittest - August 12



We've already had the luxury of checking out the second season of X-Men '97 and you can read our glowing review of the episodes to see why you shouldn't be missing the animated project's return.