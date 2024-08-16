English
Marvel Animation’s X-Men '97

X-Men '97's Beau DeMayo was allegedly fired from Marvel due to sexual misconduct

Marvel launched an investigation and felt there was no other option after the "egregious" findings.

Back in March, just as the first series was about to air, X-Men '97's creator Beau DeMayo was fired. At the time, there was no explanation for the firing, but considering how sudden it felt, there were many who believed something was being hidden.

According to an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter, DeMayo's firing stemmed from an internal investigation by Marvel, which discovered "egregious findings." Sources close to The Hollywood Reporter claim it was sexual misconduct that saw DeMayo fired.

There's nothing official proving this yet, and it appears Marvel and DeMayo may have reached an agreement following his exit. His credit has been removed from season two, but he's still occasionally tweeting about the show.

