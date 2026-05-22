The Crazy Taxi social media account mysteriously came back to life after a seven-year hiatus

Yesterday, Sega was hit by a major leak when a video from Virtua Fighter 6 (which is apparently going to be called Crossroads) found its way online via Chinese social media. Judging by the video, it looked like the kind of presentation we usually see during the period often referred to as "not-E3," which could mean it will appear at Sony's presentation, Summer Game Fest, or the Xbox Games Showcase in early June.

But... that might not be the only thing Sega has in the works. We know they're working hard to revive their gaming legacy, having announced new games several years ago in series like Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, and... Crazy Taxi.

Since then, we've heard very little about these projects, which likely suggests they were just getting started when Sega announced them. But perhaps things have started to pick up with this massive initiative. Last fall, it was announced that they would be opening a Sega store in Tokyo dedicated to the company's beloved brands and recently, it was confirmed that Echo the Dolphin will also be getting a new lease on life. Furthermore, it was revealed last month that they have registered a new trademark for Bonanza Bros, and the still somewhat secret project Sega Universe was launched.

And now here's yet another sign that something is definitely in the works. For the first time in seven years, the official Crazy Taxi account on Facebook and X suddenly posted a photo showing a classic taxi sign lighting up.

We can only speculate about what they mean with this sudden post, but it certainly seems like they are ready to unveil their new CrazyTaxi, or what do you think? Not-E3 is getting more and more exciting...