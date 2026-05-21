Check out impressive leaked footage from Virtua Fighter 6

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It looks like we've finally got a glimpse of the most anticipated fighting game on the horizon: Virtua Fighter 6. Unfortunately, it didn't come from an official source, but rather from a Chinese Reddit leak. In the video (of the usual poor quality, we really don't know why all leakers have ten-year-old phones), we now get to check out fights between Pai Chan, Sarah Bryant, Wolf Hawkfield, and a new MMA fighter named Cielo.

Of course, it could be a fake, but the video appears to originally have leaked via the Chinese platform Bilibili and contains clips from the developers themselves, which makes it look authentic overall. It's possible that someone secretly recorded a video intended to be shown at the many gaming events coming up in two weeks (primarily Sony, Summer Game Fest, and Microsoft).

Assuming the video is genuine, Virtua Fighter 6 will be called Crossroads, where the first two letters of Virtua Fighter have been coloured red, forming a Roman numeral six. The gameplay looks incredible, showcasing the series' signature strategic style, and despite being an early build, it looks incredibly promising with exciting and creative attacks that also seem to pack an unbelievable punch. It really looks like it's going to hurt (just look at that ground and pound).

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is developing the sixth instalment, which will be the first all-new game in the series in nearly two years, following in the footsteps of the legendary Sega AM2, which created the previous titles under the leadership of Yu Suzuki. Hopefully, this not only means that the game will be of high quality and released on time, but also that it will be innovative, thanks to the fresh perspective brought by the new team behind the project.

Check out the leaked video in the Bluesky post below.