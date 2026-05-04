Sega is seemingly bringing yet another classic franchise back

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If you're a regular reader of Gamereactor, you're no doubt aware that Sega has been working hard for the past few years to rediscover its heritage. It all started when they announced at The Game Awards 2023 that they would be releasing new entries in game series such as Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, and Streets of Rage, and have since expanded on that with new instalments in titles like Ecco the Dolphin and Virtua Fighter.

Just last week, they announced that they have yet another new project tied to this called Sega Universe, which we're expected to hear more about in the not-too-distant future.

Now it seems that yet another Sega classic may be on its way to getting a new lease on life: Bonanza Bros. It was originally released in 1990 in arcades, but later came to both the Master System and Mega Drive, as well as other platforms available at the time. Gematsu reports via Bluesky that Sega has registered the trademark Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist, which undeniably sounds like a new entry in the Bonanza Bros. series.

The original was a sort of hybrid heist/stealth game with a focus on co-op, where you and a friend, playing as Robo and Mobo, would avoid guards and steal valuables from banks, mansions, and other locations. Given the surge in popularity of co-op games following Hazelight's successes with titles like It Takes Two and Split Fiction, it certainly seems like a smart move to try to revive this classic, standout series.