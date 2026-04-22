Ecco the Dolphin: Complete announced, including both the classics and a brand new adventure

As we previously reported, Ecco the Dolphin is set to make a comeback under the leadership of its original creator, Ed Annunziata, with both a new game and a re-release of the series' history. Now, A&R Atelier has announced Eccco the Dolphin: Complete, which will be a comprehensive collection featuring all the Ecco the Dolphin games as well as Ecco: The Tides of Time, but will also offer something new. The press release states:

"In Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, Ecco swims through time itself, from the 8-bit Master System era through the 16-bit Genesis/Mega Drive generation and into a brand-new contemporary game built for the modern era. This is the complete, definitive Ecco the Dolphin experience, created by the people who made the originals. A Remaster done as it should be."

The website features a countdown timer that ends at midnight (according to European Summer Time, 11:00 PM in the UK), but we don't know what we'll see then. Fingers crossed for a trailer, some screenshots, and hopefully a release date.