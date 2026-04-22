Ecco the Dolphin: Complete announced, including both the classics and a brand new adventure
The collection is being developed "by original members of the Ecco development team, reunited after more than 30 years".
As we previously reported, Ecco the Dolphin is set to make a comeback under the leadership of its original creator, Ed Annunziata, with both a new game and a re-release of the series' history. Now, A&R Atelier has announced Eccco the Dolphin: Complete, which will be a comprehensive collection featuring all the Ecco the Dolphin games as well as Ecco: The Tides of Time, but will also offer something new. The press release states:
"In Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, Ecco swims through time itself, from the 8-bit Master System era through the 16-bit Genesis/Mega Drive generation and into a brand-new contemporary game built for the modern era. This is the complete, definitive Ecco the Dolphin experience, created by the people who made the originals. A Remaster done as it should be."
The website features a countdown timer that ends at midnight (according to European Summer Time, 11:00 PM in the UK), but we don't know what we'll see then. Fingers crossed for a trailer, some screenshots, and hopefully a release date.