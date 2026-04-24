Sega is going all-in on nostalgia with Sega Universe

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As you probably know, Sega is in the midst of reinventing its history by returning to its most beloved franchises. This was announced at The Game Awards 2023, two and a half years ago, and was set to include titles such as Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage.

Since then, Ecco the Dolphin and Virtua Fighter 6 have also been added to the list, and now they're announcing that this is about more than just games. Through Bluesky, they are now launching the Sega Universe concept, complete with a slogan: "No old, stay gold," and they're presenting it all on a retro-inspired website featuring classic Sega music and text that truly sums up the company's history of daring to try anything, no matter how crazy it might have seemed:

"'Common sense? We decided to crash straight into it. We seriously chased the question, "Can't this be more interesting?' And carved out landscapes no one had ever seen before.

"Rough. Almost reckless. Sometimes spinning our wheels. But that's exactly why it was real. Even when people laughed at the challenge, it shone brighter than anything else."

Sega doesn't explicitly state that all the brands they list on the site will become new games, but adds that they "beyond games" also plan to "expand into film, music, fashion, and even further forms of entertainment." Here is the list of brands announced so far that will make a comeback in one way or another:



Fantasy Zone



Outrun



Streets of Rage



Rent a Hero



Guardian Heroes



NiGHTS



Dynamite Deka



Sakura Wars



SGGG



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They conclude with the following beautiful sentence, filled with hope for all of us who grew up with Sega's bold and creative creations:

"We'll shine a light on beloved past works that continue to be cherished by fans, and share new ways to enjoy them that transcend the world of games."