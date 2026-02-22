The 10 most stunning Xbox covers

HQ

Xbox may not have been the starting point of my gaming career, but it was definitely the console that really got things going. It's been 24 years since Xbox was released here in Europe, but I remember it (almost) like it was yesterday. As a twelve-year-old boy, getting an Xbox for Christmas was an almost euphoric experience. If you imagine a "Nintendo Kid" but a slightly more confused and subdued version, that was me 24 years ago. I hadn't asked for an Xbox. I didn't even know what an Xbox was - but I was incredibly happy. Thank you, Mum and Dad!

Well, I have just as Patrik listed my favourite covers. And remember - these are very (read: extremely) subjective opinions that you will most likely disagree with. But that's fine, because then you can share your own favourites in the comments. Enough talk - Let's go:

10. Area 51

I have fond memories of Area-51. Most of them actually revolve around the cover itself. I remember picking it up from a bargain bin and being immediately drawn to the understated and mysterious packaging. I find it difficult to recall any specific memories of the game itself, as I found it far too scary - so for me, it was enough to just look at the picture on the front of the Xbox case from time to time.

9. Star Wars: Republic Commando

Right - here, the anecdotes about the game itself are similar to the previous title, but not because it was scary and I was too cowardly to dare to play it. This time, it was just too difficult. My patience isn't great today, but back then, when I was a teenager, it was incredibly worse. However, my love for the cover hasn't changed; it was and remains one of my favourites.

8. XIII

At that time, when the Xbox was spinning frequently, gaming magazines were also a natural part of everyday life. I remember drooling over the "comic book graphics" XIII offered, and it was a given that this was a game I had to have on my shelf. Once it was there, I hardly played it - but the cover still stands strong 23 years later.

7. Need for Speed: Underground 2

My mates and I played ridiculous amounts of Need for Speed: Underground - both the first and second instalments. For a while, pretty much the whole gang wanted to customise cars when we grew up, and of course it would be just as cool as in the Underground games. Neon lights under the car,spinner rims and grotesque spoiler kits with matching wings. The game's cover captures the feeling perfectly, is timeless and really well designed.

6. Jet Set Radio Future

I never played Jet Set Radio on the Dreamcast. To my knowledge, I've only seen a Dreamcast "in action" once - but that's beside the point. I borrowed the game from a friend and was completely blown away by it. It's one of my absolute favourites for the Xbox, so of course the cover also has a special place in my heart. However, it's not purely for nostalgic reasons that it's so high up on my list, but primarily because it's actually very attractive.

5. Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay

I bought Riddick solely because Gamereactor praised it to the skies when it came out. It was supposed to be an incredibly good game, and of course I had to experience it for myself. I was disappointed when I discovered that stealth was a cornerstone of the game, especially when I realised that I am the worst person in the world at sneaking around in games. However, the cover is still incredibly cool today and hints at a time when people actually respected Vin Diesel.

4. The Simpsons: Hit & Run

I played the somewhat unbelievably bad game The Simpsons: Wrestling a lot a few years earlier on PlayStation. At the time, I was too young to realise that it was pure rubbish, so I was really looking forward to a new Simpsons game. Fortunately, the GTA clone Hit & Run was a hit. The cover is almost perfect, with the playfulness, chaos and tone fitting together as well as a well-oiled piano sounds in the hands of a skilled pianist.

3. Halo: Combat Evolved

Okay - Halo is actually in third place more or less for nostalgic reasons. It was the first game I played on the console, and it was a real eye-opener. I didn't know that video games could be this good. It was a unique experience and something I'm really grateful to have had. The image on the front of the case reminds me of that - and it makes me happy. So it's only natural that it should be up here, right? And it's actually a really successful cover even without the heavy dose of nostalgia.

2. FIFA Street

Yeah, okay. I know I'm cheating and throwing an NTSC cover on the list. But it's my list and there's nothing you can do about it. So, now that we've got that out of the way, I want to say that I'm jealous of the players who got this incredible cover instead of the much more boring PAL version. Ronaldinho was a household name back then, and FIFA Street was outrageously fun. But wow, what a great design choice.

1. Fable

Here we have my "Optimus Omnium" and what earns it the very honourable first place on this list. First and foremost, I would like to thank one person whose existence made this possible. Thank you, Peter Molyneux, and thank you for creating a game series that I genuinely love and that is still relevant in my life. And an equally big thank you to you, Jo Chen. Without your amazing talent and skill, the cover would never have been the smash hit that it is. You did a perfect job, and it is thanks to you that Fable lands in first place here and becomes the "Magnum Opus" of the list.

