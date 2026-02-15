The 10 most stunning Big Box PC covers

HQ

I have been using personal computers since the 1990s, and not just those designed for Windows. Throughout history, countless developers have produced home computers, and this is reflected in the list below. Building on this further, I have spent some time and sat down to compile my favourite box art illustrations for a handful of the amazing games created specifically for personal computers.

10. SimCity 2000

SimCity is about building the cities of your dreams, and there are several iterations of the series, all of which are good. SimCity 2000 in particular had a playful cover that I thought represented what the series is all about. These titles contained serious simulations of building cities but did not always take themselves completely seriously, and it also fits on this list because I like the idea of an idyllic small town with a UFO hovering above it.

SimCity 2000 was released for MS-DOS in 1993.

9. Simon The Sorcerer

I haven't played this game, but I liked the cover of the large box, as it felt like a game I would have wanted to buy just by looking at the cover. It's pretty much what I imagine when I think of titles like Zork. When I bought physical games in the 1990s, the covers were important as by finding the best-looking cover, you could also find the best game. Unfortunately, this scientific method turned out to only judge the quality of the cover and not the game. The alternative was to use the Internet via a modem or try to find someone else who had tested the title, however, this game looks extremely inviting thanks to its cover.

Simon the Sorcerer is a point-and-click adventure that appeared as early as 1993.

8. Diablo II

Diablo is not only a fantastic action role-playing game series, but also the title that laid the foundations for the entire genre. Diablo II is a fantastic sequel that also had a phenomenal cover on its large physical edition, where I like how dark and evil it looks. It fits well in eighth place on this personal list, and although I like the rest of the series' covers, this one stands out in a good way.

Diablo II first appeared in 2000.

7. Flight Simulator 98

I like Flight Simulator, and they all have pretty fitting covers but I think the 1997 edition has the best illustration in the series. I like the low position of the sun, the runway, and the fact that the plane is in the centre of the image. However, it's probably only with the last two instalments in the series that we could photograph something similar in the title itself. The series has always appealed to me and I think the cover clearly illustrates what it's all about.

Flight Simulator 98 was launched back in 1997.

6. Monkey Island II

Monkey Island is an iconic game series with a large following. Personally, I think the second game has the most appealing cover as it exudes pirate life with the villain in focus, and the choice of slightly darker colours is well suited. There is a slight Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back vibe to the cover. It really makes you want to pick up this box and try out the title in question, even though I'd prefer to play several other previous games on the list, it's a really well-made cover for a really good adventure game.

Monkey Island 2 was available to play as early as 1991.

5. Might and Magic

Might and Magic can be described by the cover of the box of the first game in the series. It resembles an illustrated book cover that will take you on a journey. Many game covers from the past were significantly better and more interesting than those of today, but this is also because digital games do not require a cover image. In the past, if you did not have an attractive cover on the game shelf in the shop, there was less chance that someone would try your product. Might and Magic exemplifies the importance of an exciting cover.

The very first Might and Magic game was released in 1986 for the Apple II.

4. Rome: Total War

Just looking at the cover gives you an idea of what the product is about. With Rome: Total War, Creative Assembly took the leap into full 3D and rendered the ancient world in a way that was unparalleled in the early 2000s. There was nothing else that could compete with the gigantic battles, beautifully rendered troop formations, and cities within the genre. I love the red contrasting with the orange colour, and the legionnaire and the legion in the picture with the siege towers in the background wonderfully illustrates what you will spend a lot of time managing in the game itself.

Rome: Total War is one of the newer titles on this list, having been released in 2004.

3. Tiberian Sun

Command & Conquer has always had great covers for its games where they have often played with layers of images. You can often tell by looking into the glasses and seeing the reflection that symbolises what the character or you as the general are looking at. The basic vision was that you could control the battlefield from your own computer as a general and I think Tiberian Sun captures this best of all the games in the series. Although my favourites are Generals and Red Alert 2, it's impossible to find a title with a better representation of the series' central premise. Plus, it also has a really lovely cover.

Tiberian Sun was released in 1999.

2. Age of Empires

There is more attractive art out there, but Age of Empires represents gaming joy for me as I have always been interested in humanity and its history. The first game takes place from the Stone Age to the Iron Age, and this is clearly visible in the image itself. When I see hoplites, Roman legionaries, or Egyptian chariots, I get interested. The cover of this title highlights all aspects of the gameplay and for that reason, I think it's better than the second, third, and fourth instalments in that respect. Even today, it's fully playable with a long campaign and an entertaining layout.

Age of Empires was launched in 1997 and became a huge success story for Ensemble Studios.

1. Civilisation

I spent a long time deliberating over which title in the series to choose here. Almost all of them have had large boxes with beautiful covers and the second one with its green figurine or the third one with the famous painting of the Tower of Babel by Pieter Bruegel are two fine examples. I finally decided that the first one would get its place in the spotlight. Most of you reading this text may not have played the first two titles in the series, however, I think that even though the first one was a bit of a prototype for what was to come, it has a fantastic cover. With a simple font and a city in 2D on top of the ruins of its history, I think it wonderfully illustrates what it's all about. I am extremely fond of this art and what it represents, especially as even though the first game is not as playable today, this is where it all began. I think the illustration is a perfect example of when an image is one with the artwork.

Civilization was launched in 1991 and could be played on floppy disk.

