Halo: Campaign Evolved shows Halo is still afraid to move Forward (Unto Dawn)

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Halo: Campaign Evolved was always going to have a rough time of it, no matter what they did. Remaking a game that redefined the first-person shooter was always going to polarise fans. Purists will always be purists, while others will be expecting what the title promises—an evolution.

Well done Halo Studios, who has managed to disappoint everyone.

The horse you rode in on... again

Campaign Evolved isn't bad. It looks great, feels great, and shooting Covenant feels as robust as ever. It's a solid game and that is exactly the problem. Ever since they took over the reins of Halo from Bungie, it has just been fumble after fumble with Xbox's flagship franchise. Campaign Evolved commits one of the cardinal sins in gaming, and paints a bleak future for Master Chief in Halo Studios' hands. It plays it safe...

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Rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, visually, it's spectacular, if you can get over the frequent-enough-to-be-noticeable stuttering. It takes the campaign from 2001 and does more than add a fresh coat of paint, it tweaks some levels to make them better in places, such as sorting out the horror (and boredom) of the Library, and fixing the geographical mishap of the final Warthog Run (if you know, you know), which is great. But it's the bare minimum. They had the plans all there, they just had to slap it together like Ikea furniture. Yet, they've gone back to square one again.

Several wasted efforts

Since Bungie left, Halo has been anything but coherent. Each game has seemingly brought another course correction, with ideas introduced in one instalment frequently abandoned by the next. People didn't like Halo 4 and the Didact, so they tried to change things up in Halo 5: Guardians with an incredibly misleading marketing campaign. When that didn't work out, they completely abandoned the interesting premise 5's ending set up by resolving things off-screen before Infinite.

Fans have since had to rely on the accompanying series of novels to supplement their understanding of events in the Halo universe. Thankfully, on the whole they're well-written, and have been carrying the franchise for over a decade.

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Flawed cowboy

With Campaign Evolved, they had the chance here to flex their storytelling chops and start to win back some faith. And to be fair, with the campaign, they did tweak a few levels for the better and add a bit more flair and meat to the story. Less is more in that regard, and they walked that line perfectly.

But the prequel missions were their opportunity to really shine, and instead, they became its biggest flaw. With UE5, they had the opportunity to try something new, to push the boat out in a bold new way, like Halo 3 did with its scarab battles, and Halo Infinite tried to with its open-world. But instead, we got three missions of a seemingly reskinned Truth and Reconciliation with massively uninspired and repetitive game design, culminating in possibly the dullest space-faring dogfight in modern gaming.

Not only that, but the writing left a lot to be desired too. In trying to tie into the wider canon, these missions revolve around a very vague plot involving experimentation and felt little more than a chance to shoehorn in the Brutes. It's every bit a story written in a post-Marvel age, where everybody has to have witty banter and the idea of seriousness is left at the wayside, and it all feels very un-Halo.

Halo has its funny moments, of course. Johnson could be funny, the marines could, Cortana could, but the world itself still felt serious. Chief's humorous moments came from his deadpan delivery and unwavering bluntness. In Campaign Evolved, Chief is written like a quippy action hero, and Johnson just does not stop talking.

Priority shift

And then there's the biggest bugbear with the entire thing: skins... for a single-player first-person shooter. Yes, you can go third-person (which again, is very un-Halo) and your pals can see it in co-op, but why is monetisation being prioritised in a campaign remake when those resources could have been put into something more meaningful?

Profit over players, once again. This was a Halo made with minimal risk for maximum appeal. And as always, when you try to make something for everyone, you're at risk of making it for no one.

The gun pointed at the head of the fandom

As a huge fan of the Chief and the series as a whole since that first foray to Installation 04, it's hard not to feel aggrieved, a little short changed, and a bit worried for Chief's future. They've had five years to work on this game that was already part of the way there for them, and all they could deliver was a fresh coat of paint, a few tweaks, and three forgettable additional levels. No multiplayer, but they did make some skins... This is a franchise being mined for its value instead of being developed for its potential.

With signs pointing towards the next project being a remake of Halo 2, the future looks increasingly like a trip down memory lane, but maybe I'll be proved wrong. Maybe Halo Studios will finally surprise us. God, I hope it does.

But for now, the series that once pushed the FPS forward seems increasingly afraid to do the same.

Sad wort wort wort.