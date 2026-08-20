Here's how Hogwarts Legacy 2 needs to improve on the original

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Right, let's be completely honest here. We don't know anything yet about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy 2, but even if we'd known it was on the way (because, of course, it was), it was recently formally confirmed that developer Avalanche Software is working on it.

This got me, and the rest of the editorial team, thinking a bit about how Hogwarts Legacy 2 should be put together, and based on an internal discussion, I've got a broader take on what's needed for the game to be significantly better than its predecessor.

But let's set the scene first. Here are a few quick recommendations, which will hopefully lay the groundwork for a more meaningful discussion about what the original game was like and what it lacked. I'm guessing it'll be released around the time of the PlayStation 6 and Project Helix launch, although it'll obviously also work on the PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X - as well as PC, of course. That means there's probably still a bit of time to go, so let's get started.

More schooling

The films always glossed over the lessons, and you never really got the sense that the story was set over a school year filled with lessons. Hogwarts Legacy did a bit better in that respect, but ultimately I just did as I pleased, which made the school feel a bit like a backdrop. I'm therefore hoping for more "proper" lessons, clear house points, sneaking around and night-time wanderings through dark corridors, as well as punishments for playing truant or misbehaving.

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All in all, many of us had probably imagined that the original would feature a Persona-style daily routine, but that wasn't the case, and it's quite clear that the focus this time round will be on school life.

A proper system of consequences

I had my friends, but it always felt a bit superficial and predictable. I want a genuine consequence system, where good actions result in stronger friendships (the bromance with Sebastian should have paid off more), and bad actions result in enemies. Furthermore, the use of Unforgivable Curses should have real consequences and drawbacks.

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It sounds obvious, and a good RPG doesn't necessarily require consequences on the scale described here, but it would suit the game well.

A more in-depth role-playing system

My character certainly developed in terms of abilities, but he was decidedly lacking in personality, and my choice of Slytherin had no impact beyond where I belonged and what clothes I wore. My character should be able to be shaped and changed; the houses should have real significance; the story would benefit from being able to take different turns; and spells should carry more weight, so that you don't just spam the same spell throughout the game.

Right, so that was three quick ones from us right at the start of the process. Now let's hear what you'd like to see in the next game in the series.