Gamescom 2026: Which Games Are Driving the Most Anticipation Among Gamers?

Gamescom isn't just about showing off new games; it's a huge milestone that sets the rhythm for the rest of the year. It marks the moment when anticipation begins to turn into purchasing decisions, making it one of the clearest indicators of consumer demand for the months ahead. While the big headlines grab all the attention, the real impact is in how it shapes what we're planning to buy next, or even what older games we feel like diving back into.

From our perspective, this year's gaming show in Cologne will set the tone for the rest of 2026 and beyond. As excitement builds around new releases, we expect to see more players actively searching for games, comparing prices, purchasing gift cards and preparing their libraries for what promises to be a busy release calendar.

The games on everyone's minds

Despite the massive lineup of reveals expected at Gamescom this year, one name is going to dominate the conversation, and that's Grand Theft Auto VI. It's been thirteen long years since GTA V first hit the scene, so the anticipation for the latest installment is going to be huge. Every single trailer or tiny developer update brings a lot of noise within our gaming community and we expect Gamescom will be no different. New research by G2A.COM shows that GTA VI generated 10.2 million searches in a single day, with searches specifically related to pre-orders growing by 360%. Additionally, pre-order related queries rose from around 1% to 16.3% of all GTA VI related searches.

This shift is important as it shows that anticipation doesn't simply create conversation. As interests build, players begin asking more actionable questions, such as: when can I buy it, where can I get it and how can I prepare for the launch?

That behaviour is reflected throughout the purchase journey. GTA VI entered the Top 10 most-wishlisted products in 46 countries and ranked number one in 45 of them, accounting for 4.6% of all wishlisted product offers. This demonstrates just how early players move from awareness to concrete purchase intent, long before a game is even available.

However, GTA VI is far from the only title expected to attract attention. We expect Marvel's Wolverine to get significant attention as players look for further details on one of the most anticipated superhero games in development. Likewise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will remain a major talking point as one of gaming's biggest annual franchises continues to evolve and attract one of the largest player communities in the world.

Beyond these headline titles, Gamescom is also expected to shine a spotlight on a broad range of upcoming releases across PC, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 5 and more. Whether it's long-awaited sequels, new intellectual properties or surprise announcements, these showcases often introduce players to games they may not have previously considered, broadening demand across the market.

One of the most interesting effects of these announcements is that they don't just generate excitement for what's coming next, they often encourage players to revisit what's already available. When a new installment in a major franchise is revealed, many players return to previous games, complete unfinished stories or introduce friends to series they may have missed. Rather than driving interest in a single title, major announcements often reignite engagement across an entire catalogue.

How anticipation translates to trends

This wider engagement reflects how player behaviour continues to evolve. A compelling reveal does more than generate social media discussion. It gives players confidence about what they want to play next and begins shaping their purchasing decisions weeks or even months before a launch.

The journey around GTA VI gives a clear example of this. Traffic to GTA VI product pages on G2A.COM was 197% higher than the pre-May average before pre-orders opened. On the day pre-orders launched, that traffic surged by 6,452% before sitting at 1,094% above the baseline in July.

These numbers are significant not just because of the size of the increase but the timing. Consumer interest was already building well before players could actually pre-order the game, showing how early the purchase journey can start.

This is increasingly important as players become more selective about how they spend their money. With so many high-quality games competing for attention, purchasing decisions are becoming more considered. Events such as Gamescom help reduce uncertainty by giving players a clearer understanding of what is coming next, allowing them to prioritise the games that matter most to them.

What this means for digital marketplaces

For digital marketplaces, these moments represent much more than temporary spikes in interest. They provide an early indication of where consumer demand is heading and how purchasing habits are evolving across the wider digital gaming ecosystem.

Our data reveals global gaming gift card and voucher sales rose 64% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, with the UK seeing a 92% increase. Instead of relying on launch-day splurges, players use cards like Razer Gold, PlayStation Network, and Steam to budget for major releases. The purchasing journey now begins much earlier, often from the moment a trailer drops or a release date is confirmed.

At G2A.COM, we expect Gamescom to accelerate these trends. While blockbuster titles will naturally dominate headlines, the event also encourages players to explore a much wider range of digital products, demonstrating how gaming ecosystems have matured well beyond individual game launches.

Looking ahead

Gamescom has evolved into an essential barometer for the industry, signalling where player attention is heading and how demand will evolve through the end of the year.

This year's event will undoubtedly be shaped by major releases such as GTA VI, but its lasting impact will be measured by more than just headlines. The announcements made in Cologne will influence what players research, revisit and ultimately purchase over the months that follow.

For digital marketplaces, that's the real significance of Gamescom. It doesn't simply create conversation around new games, it actively shapes purchasing behaviour, helping define how millions of players discover, plan for and invest in their next gaming experiences.

In that sense, Gamescom doesn't just create conversations around new games. It helps shape the commercial landscape that follows, giving the industry an early view of how millions of players will discover, plan for, and ultimately invest in their next gaming experiences.