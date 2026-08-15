Magic: The Gathering - The Hobbit is more than just a heartfelt tribute to Tolkien's work: It's a real powerhouse that will lead you to victory in your games

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Of course, if there's one thing we can praise Magic: The Gathering for, setting it far above other TCG games, it's the planning and perfect timing when it comes to releasing its new sets. The most recent example came a few days ago, when they released the Marvel: Super Heroes set amidst the peak in cinema attendance for a Marvel film in recent years, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We presented this set in detail in an article, and whilst we were at it, we opened a few booster packs to bolster our brand-new Avengers Commander deck.

Now, however, the film is quite different, although this new set goes far beyond its cinematic adaptation. Magic: The Gathering - The Hobbit is now on sale, but Wizards of the Coast has been kind enough to send us some products from this set so that we can show you in detail what to expect from Magic's latest foray into Tolkien's universe and Middle-earth.

Once again, the timing couldn't be better for the Middle-earth universe. Great classics from its video game catalogue are being remastered, there are exciting projects on the horizon, and it's the 25th anniversary of the cinema release of The Fellowship of the Ring, directed by Peter Jackson, which, together with The Two Towers and The Return of the King, helped introduce half the world to epic fantasy. Later came the The Hobbit films, also directed by Jackson and featuring the return of some members of the The Lord of the Rings cast who played key narrative roles in this prequel about Bilbo Baggins' journey to and from the Lonely Mountain alongside Gandalf and the dwarves.

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The Hobbit set features magnificent cards to enhance your Commander decks, but above all, Magic: The Gathering - The Hobbit is a set with two clear objectives: to serve as an introduction to the Magic: The Gathering brand, and to be a limited-edition collectable set based in Middle-earth. And now I'll address both of these points.

I mention the concept of getting started because this set is much more limited in scope than others in the Universes Beyond line, such as the recent Marvel: Super Heroes. There are no pre-built Commander decks for competitive play here; instead, the starter decks are based on the JumpStart format, where you use 40-card monocolour decks to learn the basic mechanics of Magic. Incidentally, these decks are free at in-store launch events for the set. I mention this because it's a brilliant way to get hold of some cards at no cost.

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The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and Tolkien's work in general are icons recognisable to anyone, and even if they show little interest in them, these cards will still pique their curiosity. What's more, although the set is 'small' (a total of 193 cards, not counting foils or special prints, making it affordable for album completists), it features some truly charming details, whether for newcomers or the most enthusiastic fans of the Magic: The Gathering hobby. I was particularly struck by the fact that the starter pack contained four lands (plains, to be precise) which were four versions of the gate to Bag End, but depicting the four seasons of the year.

Of course, and for the most avid collectors, there's the hunt for the gleaming gold variant of Smaug the Magnificent, with a print run of 500 copies that can only appear in the set's collector's booster packs, and whose current price on the secondary market ranges from 65,000 to half a million euros. Just as it sounds.

Something a little more affordable for rarity hunters would be to find the cards written in the Dwarven language, a collaborative effort with expert linguists and scholars of Tolkien's work to adapt the runic language to the terminology of Magic: The Gathering abilities.

But apart from pure collecting and a lovely collection to get started in the TCG, what does this set have to offer regular Magic players? Like all collections, it features some specific rules that can be used legally in official tournaments. Specifically, this set introduces three new rules. Adventure, a core mechanic in The Hobbit set, allows you to play creatures first as an instant and exile them, then bring them back from exile as normal creatures.

There is also the 'Storied' mechanic, an ability that is somewhat difficult to trigger but can prove decisive in the game. It involves triggering a permanent's ability if you control the card alongside three or more artefacts, legendary permanents, or Sagas. When this condition is met, the permanent unlocks bonus abilities. Finally, there is the Recruit ability, which involves discarding a card; if it is not a land card, you may add a 1/1 Soldier counter.

Finally, although not a core mechanic, The Hobbit set introduces new 'Sharpened' counters for artefacts that grant +1/+0 to equipment cards.

All in all, The Hobbit set was already shaping up to be another massive hit for Wizards of the Coast's collectible card game, thanks to its theme, its appeal to the general public beyond the TCG hobby, and its coveted limited-edition cards. Whether you're a fan of hobbits, Tolkien's work, or The Lord of the Rings in general, you can't afford to miss it. In fact, the hardest part right now is getting hold of it, because it seems to be flying off the shelves as if it were wearing a certain ring...