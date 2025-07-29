Spain women's team manager Montse Tomé unlikely to continue, even if they had won UEFA Euro

HQ

Montse Tomé, head manager of Spain women's national team, might not last much longer at her position. The recent defeat at Women's Euro against England would put an end of a two year stint that had its ups and lows, but one where the team frequently crumbled in key ocassions. After a dominant group stage, Spain ended up losing in penalties to England. And last year, they lost two games in a row to finish fourth at the Paris Olympic Games, returning home without medal. The other side of the coin is the Women's Nations League in 2024, and the qualification to this year's Nations League final four.

However, her contract ends on August 31, and some outlets reported that it would be unlikely for her to continue, even if Spain had won Euro. According to El Confidencial, the Spanish Football Federation, RFEF, considers her time is up and it's time to make changes. And "most of the players would prefer her non-renewal", they add.

The reason behind the animosity between some players of the team and the coach comes from the infamous "Rubiales affair", in August 2023, during the celebrations of Women's World Cup, when Luis Rubiales, then president of RFEF, kissed without consent player Jenni Hermoso. This sparked a wave of condemn and rejection that ended in Rubiales being replaced (and later jugded). Jorge Vilda, by then manager of the women's team, stood by Rubiales, and he was also fired and also went to trial for coercion.

Tomé did not explicitly stood with Rubiales, but was the second in command by Vilda and was seen applauding when Rubiales famously said "I won't resign!", only to resign a few days later. Tomé reportedly did not get along with many of the players and some question her lack of talent as a manager was hid by the fact that she had some of the all-time world's best football players at her disposal. And despite denying multiple times, she has repeatedly excluded Jenni Hermoso, the player kissed by Rubiales, from the national team.