Women's Nations League semi-finals ties and dates: Spain-Sweden and France-Germany

HQ

The draw for Women's Nations League final four took place today, even if the matches won't take place until October 2025. In between, UEFA Euro Championship will take place (between July 2 and July 27, 2025, but after that, another UEFA title is at stake, with four nations fighting for it.

After the draw made in Nyon made by former Icelandic international Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, these are the Women's Nations League semi-finals dates:



Germany vs. France (24 or 28 October, 2025)



Spain vs. Sweden (24 or 28 October, 2025)



Third-place match (28 November or 2 December)



Final (28 November or 2 December)



This will be the second Women's Nations League edition, with Spain as defending champions (as it's the case with the men's Nations League, which ends this Sunday between Spain and Portugal).

But beyond the semi-finals, there will be other games for promotion and relegation. After the league phase, four teams were automatically relegated from League A, four were automatically promoted from League B, six teams were automatically relegated from League B and six teams were automatically promoted from League C.

Now, the teams that finished third in League A group will play against the four League B runner-ups, and the two best third-placed teams in League B will play against the two best League C runner-ups. Those matches, unlike semi-finals, will be two-legged fixtures, and will be played between October 24 and 28:

League A/B play-off ties



Northern Ireland vs. Iceland



Finland vs. Denmark



Ireland vs. Belgium



Czechia vs. Austria



League B/C play-off ties



Cyprus vs. Albania



Kosovo vs. Türkiye

