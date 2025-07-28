Incredible stats and facts from England's victory over Spain in UEFA Women's Euro

HQ

Dramatic end for Women's Euro 2025, in a penalty shootout that started great for Spain (England's Beth Mead had to repeat her shot for touching the ball with both feet, and Cata Coll stopped it the second time) and ended up horibly wrong, with star players Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo missing their attempts.

After 40 years without penalty shootouts, this year's edition broke the record with three, with England being the only one to win multiple ones.

While Spain came with the lable of favourite, and won almost every individual stat (22 shots vs 8, 65% ball possession), England showed another example of resilience, as they've shown all Euro (winning every match from the knockout stage with added time or penalties) and Sarina Wiegman won her third Euro title in a row.

England, however, would have a hard time marching Germany's record for six Euros in a row (eight overall) between 1991 and 2013.

The only consolation prize is that Aitana Bonmatí was named top goalscorer of Euro and MVP of the competition, while England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton got the award for best player in the final.

The England vs. Spain final was witnessed by 34,203 people at a sold-out St. Jakob-Park in Basel, a record for UEFA Euro (although far from the 75,784 spectators at World Cup 2023 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with the same teams with opposite results). It was also the Women's Euro with a record attendance: 657,291 ticket sales in Switzerland, up from 574,875 from England 2022.

Spain will soon get a chance of another European title with the Nations League semi-finals, starting in October 2025, with England missing. They will defend their World Cup title in 2027 in Brazil, while the host for next Euro in 2029 is still undecided.