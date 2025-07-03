Rubiales vs Hermoso: The scandal that shook Spanish football now comes to HBO Max

HQ

It was meant to be a historic celebration. Spain had just won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Sydney. But during the medal ceremony, Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The incident sparked immediate backlash and led to legal proceedings, media coverage, and public protests. Rubiales claimed the kiss was mutual and celebratory. Hermoso publicly stated she felt uncomfortable and pressured by her surroundings.

Nearly two years later, HBO Max releases Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss, a two-part documentary examining how the event triggered a wider conversation about consent, power dynamics, and gender in professional sports.

The documentary follows the familiar structure of recent HBO Max true-story documentaries such as Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard. Told in two parts, the first episode presents Rubiales' version of events. The second shifts focus to Hermoso's perspective.

Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss is now available to stream on HBO Max.