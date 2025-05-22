Jenni Hermoso is tired of "falsehood" after being excluded again from Spanish national team

HQ

Montse Tomé, coach for Spanish national women's football team, announced the squad call-up for the next stage at Nations League yesterday, with two notable absences to face Belgium and England: Misa Rodríguez and, above all, Jennifer Hermoso. The two internationals and World Champions have not played for the national team for a long time and it seems that this is going to be extended for one more window.

This news was followed by some statements from Tomé that have not gone down well: "There is no door closed to any player, I think we have shown that. Both Misa and Jenni have been with me and are in the squad. We value performances within what we need".

Jenni Hermoso, however, quickly responded, hinting that there are ulterior motives behind her absence. A post on X reads: "Tired of hearing my name between so much falsehood.

Saying things up front and as they really are shouldn't cost so much. No need to beat around the bush when you can be straightforward.

It could be that the top scorer in the history of La Roja is not to of Montse Tomé's liking for her tactical ideas or decreasing performance (she is 35 and plays in Mexico), but it also could be seen as a punishment for the former Barça player because of the Luis Rubiales affair, where Tomé has never avoided talking about the former Spanish football boss, who kissed Hermoso without consent after the World Cup win in 2023.

We'll see if she appears again with the national team in the next few games.