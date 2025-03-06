Prosecutors from Spanish National Court are asking a retrial against Luis Rubiales, say judge was not impartial

HQ

Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation, was condemned to pay a 10,800 euros fine to footballer Jenni Hermoso and a restraining order, as he was found guilty of sexual assault when he kissed without consent the footballer after winning the 2023 World Cup in August 2023. However, he -as well as other former members of the RFEF, including then coach Jorge Vilda- were acquitted of coercion, when they tried to change the narrative regarding the non-consentual kiss by talking to the footballer and her friends and family, including lowkey threats about ruining her career.

While Rubiales wasn't happy and appealed the verdict, the footballer and her entourage, including her colleages, who happened play with the Spanish team for Nations League the same day of the verdict, weren't happy either. And neither were the prosecutors of the Spanish National Court, who initially asked for two and a half years in prison, and are now asking for a retrial.

The lead prosecutor Marta Durántez claim that some evidence was not taking into consideration and some questions were "unduly rejected" and said judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, central criminal judge of the National Court, was not impartial.

"The judge did not have, at the very least, the required appearance of impartiality, which must be present in the judge provided for in the Constitution, independent of personal biases, as well as impartial and respectful of the procedural rights of the interveners, including those of the Public Prosecutor's Office", were the words of the prosecutor Durántez (vía El País).

Hermoso now lives and plays far from Spain, for Tigres in Mexico, where she assisted the most beautiful and viral goal of the year.