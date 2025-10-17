Sony's Horizon: Zero Dawn movie will release in 2027

HQ

Clearly Sony intends to move much faster than expected in its efforts to adapt Guerrilla Games' Horizon series into a film. Following an announcement that this would become a reality earlier this year, pretty much at the turn of the New Year at that, a new bit of information has come out as part of Sony's ongoing spat with Tencent over Light of Motiram.

As noticed by The Game Post, the information comes from the head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, who in a legal document used in Sony's latest response, it's mentioned that a script for this project already exists, that the plan will be to commence filming in 2026, and then to also premiere as soon as 2027, in the same calendar year when we can expect The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

The information from Qizilbash explains: "We are in development for a film based on Horizon in partnership with Columbia Pictures. We already have a working script and are actively searching for a director, with the goal of shooting the picture in 2026 and releasing it in 2027. The live-action film follows the recent collaborations between Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions on the 2022 film Uncharted and the 2023 film Gran Turismo."

So seemingly we should expect a busy few years in cinemas for video game fans, as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will arrive in 2026 and A Minecraft Movie's sequel will come in 2027 too.

Are you excited for a Horizon film or do you think Sony is milking its Horizon cow a bit too much?