The Uncharted studio is making a Horizon: Zero Dawn movie

Six months have gone since rumours about Netflix cancelling the TV series based on Horizon: Zero Dawn started making the rounds. PlayStation hasn't said much about it, but basically confirmed it tonight.

Not by outright saying it, but by announcing that Columbia Pictures is making a movie based on Horizon: Zero Dawn during Sony's CES press conference. Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, said that they are at the early stages of developing, which means we'll have to wait a while to see the final product...if it actually makes it to the finish line this time.

A fascinating thing about the announcement is that it'll be an adaptation of the first game, so it'll seemingly tell Aloy's origins story just like we know it. Netflix' TV series was apparently meant to tell a completely new story in the universe, but it sounds like PlayStation Productions has decided to go far an "easier solution" with this movie.

Who should play Aloy in the movie (Rose Leslie might be too old these days), and which studio do you want to make the special effects?