A Minecraft Movie 2 confirmed - Will premiere in July 2027

People working at cinemas around the world must have just decided to take the summer of 2027 off. Jack Black himself had to beg folks not to throw popcorn or shout chicken jockey when watching A Minecraft Movie, so today's announcement will definitely either delight or terrify people around the world.

Warner Bros. has confirmed The Minecraft Movie is getting a sequel, and it's coming fairly soon. What I'm guessing will just be called A Minecraft Movie 2 is set to premiere on the 23rd of July in 2027.

An interesting choice of premiere date, as that's the same day The Simpsons Movie 2 was set to arrive. I say was because A Minecraft Movie was extremely close to earn 1 billion American dollars in cinemas, so I expect Homer will do a "D'oh!" and change the date of his return to the big screens. Maybe I'm wrong, though, and we might see Minecraft clash with The Simpsons in 21 months...

Which movie, if not both, will you go see: A Minecraft Movie 2 or The Simpsons Movie 2?