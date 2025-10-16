Sony delivers the latest uppercut in "nonsense" Horizon vs. Light of Motiram copyright lawsuit

HQ

The ongoing war between Tencent and Sony has been fascinating to follow. The two video game giants have been locked in a legal proceeding all following Tencent's Light of Motiram

(made by Aurora Studio and Polaris Quest) being revealed in late 2024 and pretty quickly being regarded as a rather slavish clone of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Horizon (made by Guerrilla Games) series.

In fact, the idea of calling it a "slavish clone" isn't even really editorial flair as Sony came out and used phrasing as such, something that upset and invoked the rage of Tencent who argued that Sony was simply attempting to monopolize through this lawsuit.

Now, Sony has fought back once more, in another hefty lawsuit document as obtained by The Game Post. In this latest file, Sony claims that Tencent's recent comments are in fact "nonsense" and that Tencent is "playing a shell game" that uses its various subsidiaries to protect itself from being at liable risk.

Sony goes a step further to state that the copyright infringement damage is "done - and it continues," with additional comments that state "the public expressed confusion and outrage upon discovering Light of Motiram for the knock-off that it is".

And even more so, Sony continues to serve up fiery and memorable comments like the following:

"Light of Motiram—a knock-off game so blatant that the public loudly decried the obvious and pervasive copying of Horizon's protected elements— jeopardizes Horizon's continued success, including current expansion plans for the franchise."

"The copying was so egregious that numerous journalists and Horizon fans called Light of Motiram 'a major Horizon rip off,' 'an obvious knock off,' a 'copycat' with a main character that 'resembles Aloy to a tee,' and 'extremely similar to Horizon Zero Dawn.'"

Now comes the fun part of waiting for Tencent's response to this new document, which will no doubt continue to extend the Horizon vs. Light of Motiram saga.