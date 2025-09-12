The Super Mario Galaxy Movie confirmed as opener for Nintendo's September Direct

It wasn't really in any doubt considering the development that became apparent in the hours leading up until the Nintendo Direct happened, but it has now been confirmed.

The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be known as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. We haven't yet seen a full trailer, but a short teaser clip was shared to kick off the Nintendo Direct show, all before Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination boss Chris Meledandri popped up to share some added information.

Mainly, we can expect many of the core stars to return for this sequel, including the below:



Chris Pratt as Mario



Charlie Day as Luigi



Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach



Jack Black as Bowser



Keegan-Michael Key as Toad



Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek



As for when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere, the film is slated to debut as soon as April 3, 2026, and we're told to expect plenty of additional details now that the full reveal has happened. Check out the title reveal below.