The Super Mario Galaxy Movie confirmed as opener for Nintendo's September Direct
We also know that many major stars are returning for the animated sequel.
It wasn't really in any doubt considering the development that became apparent in the hours leading up until the Nintendo Direct happened, but it has now been confirmed.
The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be known as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. We haven't yet seen a full trailer, but a short teaser clip was shared to kick off the Nintendo Direct show, all before Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination boss Chris Meledandri popped up to share some added information.
Mainly, we can expect many of the core stars to return for this sequel, including the below:
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
As for when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere, the film is slated to debut as soon as April 3, 2026, and we're told to expect plenty of additional details now that the full reveal has happened. Check out the title reveal below.