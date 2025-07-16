Shigeru Miyamoto reveals actors for Zelda and Link in The Legend of Zelda live-action movie

HQ

Nintendo's new interest in the world of film, from which it had been shunned for more than 30 years, is now taking on a new lease of life. While we wait for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie to be released in cinemas in 2026, we now have confirmation of the other big project with a planned release window between the video game company and the big screen: The Legend of Zelda.

There has been much speculation in the past about who would be responsible for bringing Link and Princess Zelda to life in the live action, with Hunter Schafer being the most talked about candidate for the latter. However, she has not been chosen, and we have the best possible source for it.

Shigeru Miyamoto, father of the franchise, has been in charge of announcing through Nintendo's official networks that Princess Zelda will be played in the film by Bo Bragason, an actress known for her role in the films 2024, Renegade Nell and The Radleys. The actor selected to play Link in the film is Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. The young actor is best known as the voice of Pinocchio in Disney's live action remake with Tom Hanks, and also for his role in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

"This is Miyamoto. The live action "The Legend of Zelda" movie will star Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. I'm really looking forward to seeing them both. The Legend of Zelda" is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 7, 2027. Please wait a little longer."

Otherwise, we have no further information on the production or script for The Legend of Zelda Movie, but Miyamoto-san does reaffirm that it will be released on May 7, 2027.

