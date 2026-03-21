Resident Evil Requiem director says he will one day reveal the mystery of Leon's marriage

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One detail that many fans spotted in Resident Evil Requiem is that if you look closely at Leon's model, you can see an engagement ring, suggesting he is married to someone. The internet was soon flooded with theories: Is it Ada? Is it Claire? There were even those who wanted it to be Sherry (though that would be a rather questionable choice). Even when announcing the Requiem DLC, the game's director, Koshi Nakanishi, briefly showed, as a joke, what appeared to be a dating simulator based on Resident Evil Requiem starring Leon.

Eurogamer interviewed the director and, naturally, asked him about Leon's wedding, to which Nakanishi replied: "The answer will become clear some day, but not just yet. What we wanted to convey in the final scene is simple: Leon now has a 'place to go home to', and we hope you can imagine the peaceful moments he spends there. Leon is a man who says very little about the things that truly matter, but he would sacrifice himself without a second thought to save a life right in front of him. So what does his ring signify? Resolve? Or a vow? He may never voice the answer himself, but for now, after finishing a long battle, he has a 'place to go home to'. Isn't that enough?"

What do you think? Will we find out the answer in the Requiem DLC? What's your theory? If you haven't finished the game yet, we recommend reading our review and taking a look at our game guides.