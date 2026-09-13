After The Blood of Dawnwalker sees its timer removed, a modder has given Star Wars Zero Company the same treatment

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As it turns out, a lot of players don't like the idea of having their gameplay tied to a timer. While they're pretty key components of games like The Blood of Dawnwalker and Star Wars Zero Company, they also mean you're definitely not going to see everything on your first run, and some side content will remain a mystery to you unless you load another save.

Modder Caites (the same modder who did The Blood of Dawnwalker mod), has fixed that issue. With the Mission and Campaign Time Control mod for Star Wars Zero Company, you can not only do every mission available to you within a cycle, but you can also instantly win missions with the press of a button.

This pretty much takes away a lot of the game's core, especially the auto-win button, but it's more designed for people who want to run through the game again without having to deal with the slower, early hours where you're learning a lot. Already, the mod has racked up a lot of downloads, numbering in the thousands, and so it's clear that until Bit Reactor adds some sort of post-game or New Game Plus, this is how some people will be charging ahead on their second playthroughs.