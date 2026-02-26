Resident Evil Requiem guide: All safe combinations

HQ

As is often the case in Resident Evil games, we always come across hidden codes, combinations or simply puzzles that we don't know how to solve. Since many players don't want to rack their brains searching for notes here and there or trying every possible combination until they happen to open the safes (I've done it myself when I was really bored), we've brought you all the safe combinations in the game in one place.

Obviously, knowing the location and combination of the safes is a spoiler, so if you don't want to spoil your experience with the game, it's best to stop reading. We've separated the combinations by their location within the game and start with the clinic.

Rhodes Hill combinations



Recognition Room Safe Code: 30 right, 10 left, 50 right



Bar and break room safe code: 10 left, 80 right, 30 left



Basement safe code: 60 right, 40 left, 80 right



ARK safe combinations



Sterilisation room safe code: 10 right, 90 left, 20 right



Monitor room safe code: 50 left, 60 right, 80 left



