Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
guide
Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem guide: All safe combinations

No combination can resist us!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As is often the case in Resident Evil games, we always come across hidden codes, combinations or simply puzzles that we don't know how to solve. Since many players don't want to rack their brains searching for notes here and there or trying every possible combination until they happen to open the safes (I've done it myself when I was really bored), we've brought you all the safe combinations in the game in one place.

Obviously, knowing the location and combination of the safes is a spoiler, so if you don't want to spoil your experience with the game, it's best to stop reading. We've separated the combinations by their location within the game and start with the clinic.

Rhodes Hill combinations


  • Recognition Room Safe Code: 30 right, 10 left, 50 right

  • Bar and break room safe code: 10 left, 80 right, 30 left

  • Basement safe code: 60 right, 40 left, 80 right

ARK safe combinations


  • Sterilisation room safe code: 10 right, 90 left, 20 right

  • Monitor room safe code: 50 left, 60 right, 80 left

This is an ad:

Don't miss our other guides, from how to use Antique Coins to the location of Grace's gun and a series of general tips.

If you want to know more, you can also read our review.

This is an ad:
Resident Evil Requiem

Related texts

0
Resident Evil RequiemScore

Resident Evil Requiem
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Capcom flirts with action and horror in the latest chapter of the storied series that sees Leon S. Kennedy headlining alongside new star Grace Ashcroft.



Loading next content